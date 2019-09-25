Inter edge out Lazio to maintain perfect start

Inter maintained their 100 per cent record in Serie A as Antonio Conte's side recorded a 1-0 win over Lazio at San Siro on Wednesday.The hosts, fresh from a 2-0 derby triumph over AC Milan at the weekend, opened the scoring with the first effort at goal when Danilo D'Ambrosio headed home after 23 minutes.

Lazio ought to have been level before the interval, with Joaquin Correa guilty of wasting two excellent opportunities against an in-form Samir Handanovic.The second-half introduction of Ciro Immobile, benched after his adverse reaction at being substituted in the 2-0 win over Parma on Sunday, failed to prompt a Lazio comeback.

Inter dominated possession from the start but it was the visitors who threatened first. Felipe Caicedo ran into the penalty area but his heavy touch allowed the alert Handanovic - making his 300th appearance in all competitions for the Nerazzurri - to clean up the loose ball.

When the first attempt finally arrived it found the back of the net, D'Ambrosio leaping above Jony to nod in Cristiano Biraghi's cross. Lazio sought a swift response and forced Handanovic into a superb save to tip Correa's curling strike over the crossbar.

With the game suddenly stretched, Romelu Lukaku drilled narrowly wide and Correa fluffed his lines when clean through on goal. Handanovic again came to Inter's rescue with a reflex save from Correa's close-range shot to ensure his team were ahead at the break.

A fine double save from Thomas Strakosha, denying first Nicolo Barella then Matteo Politano, kept Lazio in the contest before the hour mark, while substitute Lautaro Martinez fired narrowly wide in added time. Yet despite those reprieves, Inzaghi's side was unable to find an equaliser to put an end to Inter's perfect start to the Serie A season.

Atalanta hand Roma their first League defeat of the season

Duvan Zapata and Marten de Roon scored second-half goals as Atalanta condemned Roma to a first league defeat of the season on Wednesday, dashing England international defender Chris Smalling's hopes of a winning debut. It was a disappointing night for Smalling as the 31-time capped defender finally made his Roma debut after moving on loan to Italy from Manchester United in the summer.

The win at the Stadio Olimpico allowed Atalanta to climb into third place in the Serie A table, three points behind leaders and defending champions Juventus ahead of the day's later games.

Paulo Fonseca's Roma, meanwhile, is in fifth spot, five points off the pace. Atalanta opened the scoring in the 71st minute when Colombian international Zapata, on as a second-half substitute, tucked the ball away from close range.

Dutch midfielder De Roon made sure of the victory with a last-minute, close-range header after Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez failed to collect a cross.

Cagliari stun Napoli with last-gasp header

Napoli fell to a shock second defeat of the season, as Cagliari scored late on to deny Carlo Ancelotti's side. The visitors dominated proceedings with Dries Mertens hitting the woodwork twice in the second half.

Cagliari held on and took the lead against the run of play in the final minutes. Nahitan Nandez whipped in a cross from the right and substitute Lucas Castro was left completely unmarked for a free header from close range. Koulibaly was so furious at the goal that he was shown a straight red card for dissent.