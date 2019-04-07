Napoli drew 1-1 with ten-man Genoa on Sunday to ensure that Juventus will have to wait another week to seal an eighth consecutive Serie A title.

Juventus needed Napoli to lose to win a 35th Scudetto with a record seven games to spare.

Genoa was a man down after midfielder Stefano Sturaro was sent off at 28 minutes. Dries Mertens broke through on 34 minutes at the Stadio San Paulo but Darko Lazovic pulled Genoa level just before the break.

Despite having the extra man for the vast majority of the contest, Napoli failed to break down Genoa. In the closing stages Napoli defender, Kalidou Koulibaly was denied by a superb save by Ionut Radu. The Romanian stopper was quickly called upon seconds after to save with his feed to deny a Dries Mertens effort.

Juventus now have a 20-point advantage on Napoli with seven games to play. A draw next week at lowly SPAL would be enough to win the title, still in record time with six games to spare.

