Juventus Vs Torino - Live Stream
Goals!
Goal! Just two minutes on the clock and Juve have the lead!
Live Updates
Preamble
Torino team news! Bellotti starts in attack, Soualiho Meïté will anchor central midfield and Salvatore Sirigu starts in goal.
Juventus team news! Pjanic stars in midfield, despite securing a move to Barcelona. Dybala joins Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack. Szczesny has to settle for a place on the bench as Buffon starts, to make the most appearances for a player in Serie A
Warm up time at the Allainz. Team news to follow.
Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of the Turin Derby! Can Juventus continue their impressive form in Serie A, or will Torino upset the odds? Join me for the build-up, Live text and goals from the game.