Fernando Llorente scored a brace as Napoli eased past Lecce 4-1 to keep in touch with leaders Inter Milan and second-placed Juventus in Serie A on Sunday.

Spaniard Llorente, who scored in Napoli's midweek 2-0 win over Champions League holders Liverpool, grabbed the opener on 28 minutes at the San Paolo Stadium. He added a late fourth for Napoli eight minutes from time.

Lorenzo Insigne scored Napoli's second goal from the spot five minutes before the break, on his second attempt after Lecce's goalkeeper left his line prematurely before he saved the first.

Fabian Ruiz scored Napoli's third on 52 minutes before Marco Mancosu pulled a goal back for Lecce after an hour -- the eighth conceded by Napoli in four league matches.

Ancelotti's side sits third, three points behind leaders Inter Milan.