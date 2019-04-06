Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Juventus Vs AC Milan via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Moise Kean came off the bench to earn Juventus a 2-1 comeback win at home to AC Milan, paving the way for the runaway Serie A leaders to be crowned champions this weekend.

Napoli need to avoid defeat at home to Genoa on Sunday to keep their slim title hopes alive after Kean, who was subjected to alleged racist abuse in a midweek win at Cagliari, came up trumps.

Milan led in the first half thanks to Krzysztof Piatek's 21st Serie A goal of the season, with Juve struggling to create openings against the Rossoneri in the absence of injured superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

But Paulo Dybala's penalty got Massimiliano Allegri's side back on level terms at Allianz Stadium and, with six minutes to go, teenager Kean fired home to score for the fifth consecutive game for club and country.

Piatek missed a great chance with just 63 seconds on the clock, Suso's deep right-wing cross headed wide by the striker at the back post.

The leaders survived strong penalty appeals when Alex Sandro blocked Calhanoglu's cross with his arm, but referee Michael Fabbri only gave a corner after checking with VAR.

There was no let-off for Juve in the 39th minute, though, Piatek drilling home after Tiemoue Bakayoko robbed Rodrigo Bentancur and poked the ball through for the striker to score.

Mario Mandzukic's overhead kick was brilliantly tipped over the crossbar by Pepe Reina and Piatek forced a smart save from Wojciech Szczesny with a curling 25-yard drive.

Juve were gifted a golden chance to level, however, with Dybala clumsily brought down by Mateo Musacchio in the box, and the attacker beat Reina from 12 yards.

Kean blasted over the crossbar and Sami Khedira, making his return from a heart problem after replacing the injured Emre Can, directed a headed chance off target.

Alex Sandro and Federico Bernardeschi wasted further chances but Kean would not be denied in the 84th minute.

The 19-year-old was fed by fellow substitute Miralem Pjanic and drilled an unstoppable finish across Reina to give Juventus a potential party ahead of a midweek trip to Ajax in the Champions League, although they needed Szczesny to keep out Calhanoglu's late strike.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! What a week for Moise Kean! Comes off the bench and fires Juve into the lead!

Goal! Paulo Dybala is pulled down in the box and wins a penalty for Juve! The Argentine playmaker makes no mistake from the spot-kick!

Chance! Mario Mandžukić goes close with an overhead kick!

Goal! AC Milan take the lead! That man Krzysztof Piątek curls the ball into the bottom corner!

Peep! We are underway in Turin!

Live Updates

Preamble

Warm Up Time for Juventus! We are minutes away from Kick-Off!

Now for AC Milan! It's a textbook 4-3-3 from Rino Gattuso! Pepe Reina starts in goal with Antonio Donnarumma dropping to the bench. Tiémoué Bakayoko anchors the midfield, whilst January signing Krzysztof Piątek is the man to watch in attack. He has seven league goals to his name!

Team News! First Up Juventus! Good news, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Leonardo Spinazzola all slot back into the starting line up. No Moise Kean in the side after being subjected to racist chants during his sides 2-0 win over Cagliari. Cristino Ronaldo is still out of contention and is racing to be fit in time for Ajax.

Now Juventus have rocked up! Nice to see Sami Khedira amongst the side.

AC Milan has arrived! The Rossoneri will have a tough task against Juventus tonight, and are in desperate need of a result to bolster their Champions League chances!

Just under an hour to go! Juventus stadium is looking in fine fettle!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Juventus Vs AC Milan. Max Allegri's side can take a major step to the league title with a victory against his former side, having opened up a sizable 18 point gap on second-placed Napoli. The game will also serve as an important warm-up for the midweek trip to face Ajax in the Champions League. As ever, you can join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from Juventus stadium!