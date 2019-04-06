Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Juventus Vs AC Milan via beIN CONNECT

Goals/Highlights

Chance! Mario Mandžukić goes close with an overhead kick!

Goal! AC Milan take the lead! That man Krzysztof Piątek curls the ball into the bottom corner!

Peep! We are underway in Turin!

Live Updates

Preamble

Warm Up Time for Juventus! We are minutes away from Kick-Off!

Now for AC Milan! It's a textbook 4-3-3 from Rino Gattuso! Pepe Reina starts in goal with Antonio Donnarumma dropping to the bench. Tiémoué Bakayoko anchors the midfield, whilst January signing Krzysztof Piątek is the man to watch in attack. He has seven league goals to his name!

Team News! First Up Juventus! Good news, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Leonardo Spinazzola all slot back into the starting line up. No Moise Kean in the side after being subjected to racist chants during his sides 2-0 win over Cagliari. Cristino Ronaldo is still out of contention and is racing to be fit in time for Ajax.

Now Juventus have rocked up! Nice to see Sami Khedira amongst the side.

AC Milan has arrived! The Rossoneri will have a tough task against Juventus tonight, and are in desperate need of a result to bolster their Champions League chances!

Just under an hour to go! Juventus stadium is looking in fine fettle!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Juventus Vs AC Milan. Max Allegri's side can take a major step to the league title with a victory against his former side, having opened up a sizable 18 point gap on second-placed Napoli. The game will also serve as an important warm-up for the midweek trip to face Ajax in the Champions League. As ever, you can join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from Juventus stadium!