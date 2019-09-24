Mitch Freeley

Inter Milan welcome Lazio to the San Siro knowing that a victory will see Antonio Conte’s side will continue their perfect start in Serie A. After a host of changes in the summer, Inter seem revitalized under Antonio Conte and while Nezzazuri fans will be hoping that they can remain at the top of the table come the end of the season.

Last time out Inter secured Derby della Madonnina bragging rights with a 2-0 win over arch rivals AC Milan. Second-half goals from Marcelo Brozović and Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku made the difference in a typically feisty Milan derby.

Central to Inter’s impressive start to the season has been the calming influence of central defender Diego Godín. The Uruguayan veteran was recruited in the summer and has been decisive in Inter only conceding one goal in the league so far. Godín has seen it all during his career and will be targeting an Italian league title to add to his haul of trophies.





Inter Predicted Team

Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; Lazaro, Barella, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah; Sanchez, Lukaku

When – Wednesday 25th September

Where – San Siro

Kick-Off – 22:00

It’s been a mixed start to the season for Lazio, who will be looking to break into the top four this season. So far, Simone Inzaghi’s men have registered two wins, a draw and one defeat. Inconsistency has been Lazio’s problem in recently and Inzaghi will be hoping his side can lay down a marker at the San Siro.

Lazio stopped the rot of three games without a win at the weekend following a 2-0 victory over Parma. Goals from Ciro Immobile and Adam Marušić proved to be the difference. Although the Lazio fans will be worried at how Immobile reacted when substituted, angrily remonstrating on the sidelines.

Sergej Milinković-Savić will have to be at his very best if Lazio are to stun Inter away from home. Milinković-Savić can easily be one of the best players in Serie A on his day, and could cause Inter plenty of problems on Wednesday evening. With a wide range of passing and an eye for spectacular long-range strikes, the Serbian international could be the difference-maker for Lazio.

Lazio Predicted Team

Strakosha; Radu, Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Lulic, Luis Alberto, Leiva, Milinkovic, Marusic; Correa; Immobile.

