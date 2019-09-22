Edin Dzeko struck in stoppage-time as Roma edged out Bologna 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. Dzeko's late winner sealed a 2-1 win for 10-man Roma, who are fourth a point behind Napoli.

Aleksandar Kolarov had opened the scoring for the Paulo Fonseca's side just after the break before Nicola Sansone hauled Bologna level from the spot on 54 minutes.

The Romans were hit by Gianluca Mancini's sending off on 85 minutes, but Dzeko picked up a Lorenzo Pellegrini pass to finish off four minutes into injury time.

