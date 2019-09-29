Mitch Freeley

Franck Ribery inspired Fiorentina to a 3-1 victory over the ten men of AC Milan on Sunday evening. The veteran French winger was central to Vincenzo Montella’s side winning at the San Siro, having a say in the opening goal and scoring the third as the Viola picked up only their second win of the season. Although the game was heavily influenced when Mateo Musacchio was sent off for Milan in the second half.

A moment of magic from Ribery was crucial in the opening goal for the visitors. A surging run into the box and the eventual shot was parried by Donnaruma, and into the path of Federico Chiesa who was fouled by Ismaël Bennacer leaving the referee little choice but to point to the penalty spot.

Midfielder Erick Pulgar stepped up and sent Donnaruma arrowing his shot into the bottom left corner to give the Viola the lead early on.

Milan looked to hit back and could have almost levelled immediately had Suso’s curled effort not been acrobatically tipped over by keeper Bartłomiej Drągowski.

Fiorentina looked composed in the attack, and pushed Milan back at times in the first half. Midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli did have the ball in the back of the net for the visitors, however, it was chalked off as Chiesa was offside in the buildup.

Heading into the break the visitors had two chances to double their lead. Pulgar swiped at an effort which flew well wide. Whilst moments later Chiesa did the same after a smart turn to evade Bennacer.

The complexion of the contest changed early in the second half as Milan were reduced to ten men. Mateo Musacchio’s rash challenge of Franck Ribery warranted a red card, which was shown to the Argentine defender after a check with VAR.

The Viola quickly pushed their extra-man advantage as Pulgar’s shot from just outside the box was pushed away by Donnaruma. It was only a matter of time before Fiorenti grabbed a deserved second as Gaetano Castrovilli pounced on a rebound and put the tie well beyond doubt.

Milan’s misery was compounded twenty minutes from time when Fiorentina was awarded a second penalty of the evening. Bennacer again guilty, pulling down Castrovilli in the box. Federico Chiesa stepped up, but his spot-kick down the middle was saved.

Soon enough, Fiorentina made it 3-0, with a fine solo effort from the mercurial Ribery. The veteran French winger was played through by Chiesa, and turned two defenders before wrong-footing Donnaruma and drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

Rafael Leão’s superb solo goal restored a measure of pride for the Rossoneri, who had been second best for large swathes of the contest. As Ribery was subbed in the final moments, the San Siro faithful applauded him off, a sign of respect for the winger who was so crucial in the win for the Viola.