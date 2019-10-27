Sarri calls for a 'clinical' Juventus after Lecce draw October 27, 2019 05:25 0:52 min Maurizio Sarri admits his players must be more clinical in their finishing after they were held to a 1-1 away draw with Lecce in Serie A. Interviews serie a Juventus Maurizio Sarri -Latest Videos 0:21 min Lewandowski has set a 'nice' Bundesliga record 0:37 min Favre happy with 'difficult' Dortmund draw 0:58 min Atleti fans become used to winning - Simeone 1:27 min Lampard delighted with Pulisic performance 1:56 min GAME RECAP: Celtics 118, Knicks 95 0:52 min Sarri calls for a 'clinical' Juventus after draw 3:18 min Atletico Madrid 2-0 Athletic Bilbao 4:09 min Internazionale 2 Parma 2 4:33 min Report: Burnley 2-4 Chelsea 3:11 min Lille 3 Bordeaux 0