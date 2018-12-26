Football
Tennis
Basketball
Cricket
Motorsports
More
NBA
More
Watch Live
Change language
English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Get beIN
TV Guide
Live Scores
Videos
English
Français
العربية
Ok
Live Scores
TV Guide
Football
Tennis
Basketball
Cricket
Motorsports
NBA
More
Videos
Watch Live
TV Guide
UEFA Champions League
FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018
AFC ASIAN CUP UAE 2019
Get beIN
Home
>
Football
>
Serie A
>
Video
Serie A
Videos
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Statistics
Atalanta
Bologna
Cagliari
Chievo
Empoli
Fiorentina
Frosinone
Genoa
Internazionale
Juventus
Lazio
Milan
Napoli
Parma
Roma
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
spal
Torino
Udinese
Roma 3 Sassuolo 1
December 26, 2018 20:51
4:04 min
Highlights
Sassuolo
Roma
-
Latest Videos
3:08 min
Brighton 1 Arsenal 1
4:04 min
Roma 3 Sassuolo 1
3:08 min
Locadia earns Seagulls a point
2:54 min
Ragged 10-man champions lose more ground
3:57 min
Report: Liverpool 4 Newcastle 0
3:33 min
Substitute Ronaldo salvages a point
0:45 min
It's important to bounce back against Leicester
1:13 min
Liverpool don't feel any pressure - Klopp
0:43 min
Emery won't rest players over busy Christmas
3:05 min
Game Recap: Celtics 121, Sixers 114
Back to top