Henrikh Mkhitaryan & Pedro got on the scoresheet as Roma sealed a first Derby della Capitale win against Lazio since September 2018.

Roma took the lead when Dzeko ran onto a Stephan El Shaarawy ball down the left, turned Francesco Acerbi at the by-line and pulled it back for Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s cushioned volley from six yards.

Pedro came off the bench and put the game beyond doubt with a wonderful solo effort. The Spanish winger shrugged off two tackles in midfield before curling a left-foot scorcher into the far bottom corner from distance..