Napoli got their first win in the newly-named Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday, beating Sampdoria 2-1 to move third in Serie A behind Inter Milan, who fought back to see off Cagliari 3-1.

Napoli needed to come from behind in the stadium renamed a week ago following the death of club legend Maradona last month.

Maradona led the club to their only league titles in 1987 and 1990 and the UEFA Cup in 1989.

The match in Naples was preceded by a minute's silence in memory of Italy's 1982 World Cup winner Paolo Rossi, who died on Wednesday, aged 64.

Jakub Jankto put Sampdoria ahead in the 20th minute, but Hirving Lozano came off the bench in the second half to spark a Napoli revival.

Lozano got his head to a Dries Mertens cross seven minutes after the break with the Mexican international then crossing for Andrea Petagna to nod in the winner with 22 minutes remaining.

Inter Milan bounced back after their Champions League exit, reclaiming second place and moving two points behind leaders AC Milan, who host Parma later on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's Inter were trailing with a quarter of an hour to go in Sardinia, after Riccardo Sottil put the hosts ahead before the break and a series of fine saves from home goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.

Former Cagliari player Nicolo Barella volleyed in the equaliser after 77 minutes with Danilo D'Ambrosio coming off the bench to immediately nod in a second with six minutes to go.

Romelu Lukaku added a third deep into injury time as Inter returned to second spot two points behind leaders AC Milan who host Parma later on Sunday with champions Juventus at Genoa.

"I'm really happy with their reaction because the lads still had the Shakhtar games on their minds," said Conte.

"We went a goal down despite a great first-half performance and numerous chances created.