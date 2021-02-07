Zlatan Ibrahimovic went past the 500-goal mark as his double strike in a 4-0 win over lowly Crotone sent Milan back to the top of Serie A.

Ibrahimovic rammed home a fine finish to put Milan in front at the break, reaching a new landmark in his outstanding club career.

The 39-year-old netted a close-range second that sparked a flood of goals midway through the second half, as Ante Rebic scored twice in 70 seconds.

Inter had replaced their city rivals at the top after winning at Fiorentina on Friday, but Stefano Pioli's man reasserted their authority in a gripping title battle.

Milan had a cleverly worked early goal disallowed after Ibrahimovic was spotted offside in the build-up. The Swede had contributed to the move with a neat pass into Rafael Leao, whose smart backheel was turned in by Davide Calabria.

Crotone's Samuel Di Carmine had a glorious chance in the 10th minute but glanced a header wide from 10 yards, and the visitors barely threatened again.

Alexis Saelemaekers saw Leao snatch a chance away from him and fire wide after Ante Rebic threaded a ball intended for the Belgian, much to the scorn of the lurking Ibrahimovic.

But the goal Milan had been threatening finally arrived when Ibrahimovic played a one-two with Leao, who slotted a perfect return ball behind the Crotone defence for his strike partner to drive into the far corner.

Milan's superiority was more distinct in the second half, as they pushed for more goals. Leao was denied by a fine save from Cordaz and Theo Hernandez thrashed narrowly wide.

The second goal came in the 64th minute when Ibrahimovic tapped in a low cross from left-back Hernandez, the 501st goal of his career being one of his easiest.

The points were safe when Rebic headed in substitute Hakan Calhanoglu's left-wing corner in the 69th minute, but Rebic struck again for good measure moments later, thrashing in from eight yards with Calhanoglu again the provider.

Ibrahimovic had a close-range header saved almost on the line as Cordaz denied him a hat-trick before he and Rebic were replaced, their treble hopes over but Milan's title bid very much alive.