Lazio Vs Inter Milan - Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic completed a second-half turnaround as Lazio secured what could be a crucial win in the Serie A title race by beating Inter 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio fell behind to Ashley Young's first goal since joining Inter in January but rallied after the restart to hand Antonio Conte's side, who went into this weekend top of the table, their first top-flight defeat in 17 matches.

Inter centre-back Stefan de Vrij, whistled incessantly by fans of his former club, was deemed to have fouled Ciro Immobile in the box and the prolific striker made no mistake from the spot five minutes into the second period.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gave Lazio the lead with 21 minutes remaining and the hosts held on to move up to second, two points ahead of Inter and one behind leaders Juventus.

Lazio were without Milinkovic-Savic in their 1-0 win over Parma last weekend due to suspension and the Serbia international almost made a significant impact within nine minutes of his return, producing a venomous 20-yard drive that hit the crossbar.

Inter's best moments came on the break and after Thomas Strakosha blocked Antonio Candreva's swerving effort Young volleyed the follow-up into the top-left corner in the 44th minute.

Lazio were level five minutes after the restart. Milan Skriniar intercepted Luis Alberto's pass but looped it over Daniele Padelli, who fell over him, and De Vrij was penalised for a push on Immobile, who slotted home the resulting penalty.

Young was disappointed not to be awarded a spot-kick when he went down under a challenge from Luiz Felipe and Inter fell behind in the 69th minute.

Marcelo Brozovic did well to block Adam Marusic's shot on the line but Milinkovic-Savic picked out the bottom-left corner with the next attempt.

Lautaro Martinez headed in a Young cross from an offside position as Inter pushed for an equaliser, while Immobile was denied a brilliant second by Padelli as Simone Inzaghi's side extended their unbeaten run in Serie A to 19 matches.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Lazio take the lead! After a goalmouth scramble, a classy touch from Sergej Milinković-Savić followed up by a sharp finish puts Lazio 2-1 up!

Goal! Penalty! Ciro Immobile scores his 26th of the season after being fouled in the box! 1-1 game on!

Goal! Inter take the lead! Ashley Young volleys in his first goal for the club!

Peep! We are underway in Rome! What a game in prospect!

Live Updates

Preamble

Big fan of the light show!

Warm-ups done! We are minutes away from game-time!

Plenty of big goals between the sides down the years! Who do you think will win tonight?

Now for Inter! Laturo Martinez is back from suspension, he joins Romalu Lukaku up front! Ashley Young continues his run in the side!

Team news! First up Lazio! Leading goalscorer Ciro Immobile starts, as does Felipe Caicedo and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Inter look all set to go! Remember we kick-off at 23:00 Mecca! Team news to follow!

Top of the table action doesn't get any bigger than this!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Stream for Lazio Vs Inter Milan! It's third against second in Italy. Lazio have been flying high thanks to the goals of Ciro Immoble, whilst Inter Milan are gunning for the title with boss Antonio Conte. A victory for Inter tonight could see them return to the top of the standings. It promises to be a must-watch game, and as ever we have you covered with all the build up, team news and video highlights from the big match in Rome.