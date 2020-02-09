Inter Milan Vs AC Milan - Live stream via beIN CONNECT

Mitch Freeley

It's the Oscars tonight (if you didn't know) who is going to come away with the big prize in Milan?

All seems to be well in the AC Milan dressing room!

Now for AC Milan! Zlatan starts! Samu Castillejo and Ante Rebić join him in a front three! Winter signing Simon Kjær starts in the heart of defense, whilst Gianluigi Donnarumma is in goal!

Team news! First up Inter Milan! Romelu Lukaku lines up alongside Alexis Sanchez in attack, Christian Eriksen has to settle for a place on the bench! Ashley Young keeps his place in the side whilst keeper Daniele Padelli comes in for Samir Handanović.

Feeling nervous AC Milan fans? This inspirational graphic should calm any pre-game nerves!

Not strictly Derby Della Madonnina related, but did you see former AC Milan midfielder cause mayhem in London over the weekend?! Imagine lining up against him for a kick about!

2 Goals, 2 assists & yes I got nutmegged 🤷🏻‍♂ - great day in London. @adidasUK #Predator pic.twitter.com/JursyGf39D — Kaka (@KAKA) February 8, 2020

Been a few cracking games between Inter & AC Milan down the years! Which is your favourite goal?

Fancy checking out this pre-match preview? This should get you in the mood for the action!

After a miserable start to the season, AC Milan seems to be finding their feet. I wonder if a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic will have a say in proceedings tonight!

So here we go! Inter could return to the summit of Serie A with a win tonight, that's all down to Juventus slipping up against Torino last night!

Good evening! Welcome to the live updates of the Derby Della Madonnina. Sit back and enjoy one of the biggest games in world football, as Inter takes on AC Milan at the San Siro. As ever, we have you covered here at beIN, with all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!