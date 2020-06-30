Ciro Immobile equalled Lazio's goalscoring record for a single Serie A season as they kept up the pressure on leaders Juventus with a 2-1 win at Torino.

Playing ahead of Juve on Tuesday, Lazio came from behind to defeat Torino and move – temporarily at least – to within a point of Maurizio Sarri's side

Immobile was key to their result, scoring his 29th league goal of the campaign in the 48th minute to cancel out Andrea Belotti's early opener.

Immobile's low strike from the left side of the area into the bottom-right corner saw him equal a club record he set in 2017-18.

The only player to have scored more goals after 29 games in a Serie A season was Antonio Angelillo with 31 in 1958-59.

Italy international Immobile, playing against his former club, was not done there, however, and teed up Marco Parolo to secure the points and keep Lazio right on Juve's heels.