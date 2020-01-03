Ibrahimovic Milan return not fueled by money By beIN SPORTS January 3, 2020 19:53 0:41 min Zlatan Ibrahimovic said his return to AC Milan was not down to finances, instead, at 38 he was searching for adrenaline and emotion. Interviews serie a -Latest Videos 0:52 min Kane? I think it will be bad news - Mourinho 0:41 min Ibrahimovic Milan return not fueled by money 1:50 min Stop asking me about Pogba! - Solskjaer 0:33 min Atletico's season has gone as expected - Simeone 1:30 min GAME RECAP: Kings 128, Grizzlies 123 1:47 min GAME RECAP: Thunder 109, Spurs 103 1:30 min GAME RECAP: Timberwolves 99, Warriors 84 1:48 min GAME RECAP: Heat 84, Raptors 76 1:53 min GAME RECAP: Hornets 109, Cavaliers 106 1:45 min Porter shines in Nuggets victory