Gattuso must win over Napoli fans - Crippa By beIN SPORTS December 11, 2019 13:31 0:34 min Former Napoli midfielder Massimo Crippa said Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso can win over the fans at the club if he can bring success with him. Interviews serie a -Latest Videos 0:34 min Gattuso must win over Napoli fans - Crippa 1:23 min GAME RECAP: Hornets 114, Wizards 107 0:45 min Valencia qualified from group would be impossible 0:50 min It was a miracle Valencia beat Ajax - Ten Hag 1:01 min Conte rues missed chances 0:55 min Valverde desperate to win maiden CL crown 0:17 min Sacked Ancelotti 'can work anywhere in the world 0:29 min Favre hails Dortmund qualification 0:50 min Mourinho forbids any memories of Bayern nightmare 1:39 min GAME RECAP: Trail Blazers 115, Knicks 87