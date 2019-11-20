Fantasy Hot or Not - Dzeko one to watch against Brescia By beIN SPORTS November 20, 2019 20:38 1:14 min Here's who's hot and who's not ahead of the weekend's Serie A action. Summaries serie a -Latest Videos 4:21 min Serbia v Japan Match 2 Highlights (Djokovic v Nish 1:14 min Fantasy Hot or Not - Messi outscores Leganes 1:14 min can Mbappe continue hot streak? 16:28 min Djokovic calls for merger of ATP Cup and Davis Cup 1:29 min Tottenham fans react to Mourinho replacing Pochett 1:14 min Dzeko one to watch against Brescia 24:46 min News Summary 6:36 min Tuesday Daily Highlights Recap (Day 2) 3:30 min Krajinovic v Sugita 3:13 min Shapovalov defeated Fritz