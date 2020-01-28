Inter Milan have completed the signing of Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen, from Tottenham Hotspur. The Italian giants confirmed that Eriksen has signed a four and a half year deal with the side lasting till the summer of 2024. Eriksen had been angling for a move away from Tottenham since the summer, but only now has been granted his wish of a new challenge after protracted negotiations between the two sides.

Eriksen joined Tottenham in the summer of 2013 and played a decisive role with the club playing 226 times and scoring on 51 occasions. The Danish international was also pivotal in Spurs run to the 2019 Champions League final. Inter are currently in second place in the Serie A standings, three points behind leaders Juventus. Antonio Conte will be hoping that the signing of Eriksen along with the capture of Ashley Young and Victor Moses will be enough to overhaul Juve at the top of the table.

Eriksen is likely to be in the stands for his sides Copa Italia quarter-final against Fiorentina tomorrow.