Ante Rebic was once again the match-winning hero as Milan beat Brescia 1-0 at Stadio Mario Rigamonti to make it three Serie A wins in a row and climb up to sixth place.

The Croatia international scored twice in last week's 3-2 home win against Udinese, including a last-gasp strike, and netted the only goal in Friday's clash with Brescia.

Milan are now unbeaten in five matches in all competitions this calendar year but they also had Gianluigi Donnarumma to thank for this latest victory.

Donnarumma made a number of big saves at 0-0, paving the way for Rebic to fire in the winner with 19 minutes remaining as Milan maintained their upward momentum.

Without the suspended Mario Balotelli against his former club, Brescia nearly opened the scoring 34 minutes in when Florian Aye forced Donnarumma into a low save.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a header kept out earlier in the half and was guilty of missing a sitter five minutes before half-time, the veteran striker somehow failing to find the target from six yards.

Ernesto Torregrossa sent an acrobatic scissor-kick volley just wide and then had a goal ruled out for offside, moments after Dimitri Bisoli's near-post shot was saved by Donnarumma.

Donnarumma was proving to be the busier of the two keepers and he did well to stop two more Torregrossa efforts in quick succession.

It was Milan who opened the scoring with 71 minutes on the clock, however, as Ibrahimovic's cutback was not dealt with by Brescia and Rebic fired home the loose ball from five yards.

Samu Castillejo had a goal disallowed for an offside infringement late on and Theo Hernandez hit the crossbar, though it did not matter as Milan saw things through.

What does it mean? Milan maintain European charge

Milan have now taken 10 points from a possible 12 since Serie A action resumed after the mid-season break, seeing them make up ground on the European spots.

They are now in possession of a Europa League berth, but Stefano Pioli will no doubt be eyeing fourth-place Roma, who are seven points better off with a game in hand.

Donnarumma denies determined hosts

He was at fault for Udinese's opening goal in Milan's 3-2 win last week, but Donnarumma was back to his best here as he kept his side level with a series of saves.

The 20-year-old was kept particularly busy by Torregrossa, who had two shots repelled in the space of 23 seconds just after the hour mark.

Horror moment for Zlatan

Pioli credited Ibrahimovic with helping to improve Milan's fortunes since re-joining the club, but he had an off day here and will not want to watch back his first-half miss.

Hernandez's cross looked a simple one to finish from the edge of the six-yard box, only for Ibrahimovic to place it wide under little pressure.

What's next?

Milan host Torino in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Tuesday, while Brescia are back in action eight days from now with a Serie A trip to Bologna.