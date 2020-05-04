Too Early To Talk About Restart - Italian Sports Minister

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has moved quickly to quash any rumours of a potential restart to the Serie A season, suggesting that it's too early to talk about such things.

Clubs in Italy have been given permission to open up training facilities for individual players, with team training set to resume of the 18th of May. However, when asked about a potential restart date to the Italian league, the sports minister was quick to shut down any potential restart dates.

"I read strange things around but nothing has changed," Spadafora said. "In terms of the resumption of the championship - for now, we don't talk about it."

Clubs in Serie A have all agreed that they would like to complete the season when it is safe to do so. Although the Italian government has yet to hand them their wish. League across Europe are under increased pressure due to financial constraints to get the league up and running again.

In France & Holland, both leagues have been halted for the season, whilst the Bundesliga is set to come back soon after the German government agreed to the league's proposals.

It remains to be seen if Italy will return, but it's an interesting development and one that Italian football fans will be waiting patiently on.