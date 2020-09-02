Serie A fixtures: Inter face Juventus showdown on penultimate day

Inter are scheduled to face Juventus in Turin on the penultimate day of the Serie A season in what could be a title-deciding showdown.

Antonio Conte's side finished just a point behind champions Juve in 2019-20 after suffering just four defeats in 38 games, two of which came against the Old Lady.

The Nerazzurri are set to meet Juve on matchday 37 in 2020-21 before concluding the campaign at home to Udinese.

Inter can expect a tricky start to their title challenge. They begin away to Benevento on September 20 before consecutive games against Fiorentina, Lazio and city rivals Milan.

They face Atalanta away on November 8 and Napoli at San Siro on December 16, with their final match before the mid-season break seeing them head to Hellas Verona on December 23.

The home meeting with Juve takes place on January 17 during a month in which Inter are scheduled to play six Serie A matches.

Three of their final four games will be at home, with the games against Juve and Udinese preceded by clashes with Sampdoria and Roma.

The schedule, published on September 2, is subject to change.

Inter's fixtures in full:

September 20 - Benevento v Inter

September 27 - Inter v Fiorentina

October 4 - Lazio v Inter

October 18 - Inter v Milan

October 25 - Genoa v Inter

November 1 - Inter v Parma

November 8 - Atalanta v Inter

November 22 - Inter v Torino

November 29 - Sassuolo v Inter

December 6 - Inter v Bologna

December 13 - Cagliari v Inter

December 16 - Inter v Napoli

December 20 - Inter v Spezia

December 23 - Hellas Verona v Inter

January 3 - Inter v Crotone

January 6 - Sampdoria v Inter

January 10 - Roma v Inter

January 17 - Inter v Juventus

January 24 - Udinese v Inter

January 31 - Inter v Benevento

February 7 - Fiorentina v Inter

February 14 - Inter v Lazio

February 21 - Milan v Inter

February 28 - Inter v Genoa

March 3 - Parma v Inter

March 7 - Inter v Atalanta

March 14 - Torino v Inter

March 21 - Inter v Sassuolo

April 3 - Bologna v Inter

April 11 - Inter v Cagliari

April 18 - Napoli v Inter

April 21 - Spezia v Inter

April 25 - Inter v Hellas Verona

May 2 - Crotone v Inter

May 9 - Inter v Sampdoria

May 12 - Inter v Roma

May 16 - Juventus v Inter

May 23 - Inter v Udinese