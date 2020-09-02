Serie A fixtures: Bologna first, Atalanta last for Ibrahimovic and Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will provide Bologna with a close-up view of what might have been when Milan begin their Serie A campaign at home on September 20.

The Swedish veteran penned a one-year extension at San Siro this week having previously been linked to a move to Sinisa Mihajlovic's side.

Ibrahimovic's decision will have been swayed in part by a sensational finish to the previous campaign, which saw Milan go unbeaten in 13 games across all competitions when football in Italy resumed after the suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Milan will aim to build on that form, which yielded a sixth-place finish, during a favourable-looking opening that sees home games with Bologna and Spezia sandwich a trip a Crotone, though the derby with Inter and a clash against Roma at San Siro follow.

Lazio will be the last visitors to Milan of 2020 on December 23, while the Rossoneri host Juventus on January 6 in one of six matches – which include a visit from Atalanta – that month.

The second clash against Inter takes place on February 21, while a trip to Turin to face champions Juventus is on May 9 in one of three away games from Milan's last four matches.

Stefano Pioli, who signed a new two-year contract as head coach in July, takes his side to Atalanta – who finished third last season – on the final day on May 23.

The schedule, published on September 2, is subject to change.

Milan's fixtures in full:

September 20 - Milan v Bologna

September 27 - Crotone v Milan

October 4 - Milan v Spezia

October 18 - Inter v Milan

October 25 - Milan v Roma

November 1 - Udinese v Milan

November 8 - Milan v Hellas Verona

November 22 - Napoli v Milan

November 29 - Milan v Fiorentina

December 6 - Sampdoria v Milan

December 13 - Milan v Parma

December 16 - Genoa v Milan

December 20 - Sassuolo v Milan

December 23 - Milan v Lazio

January 3 - Benevento v Milan

January 6 - Milan v Juventus

January 10 - Milan v Torino

January 17 - Cagliari v Milan

January 24 - Milan v Atalanta

January 31 - Bologna v Milan

February 7 - Milan v Crotone

February 14 - Spezia v Milan

February 21 - Milan v Inter

February 28 - Roma v Milan

March 3 - Milan v Udinese

March 7 - Hellas Verona v Milan

March 14 - Milan v Napoli

March 21 - Fiorentina v Milan

April 4 - Milan v Sampdoria

April 11 - Parma v Milan

April 18 - Milan v Genoa

April 21 - Milan v Sassuolo

April 25 - Lazio v Milan

May 2 - Milan v Benevento

May 9 - Juventus v Milan

May 12 - Torino v Milan

May 16 - Milan v Cagliari

May 23 - Atalanta v Milan