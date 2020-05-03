The Italian Government has confirmed that football clubs can return to their training bases to prepare for a potential restart of the season.

With some regional clubs including Sassuolo opening up the training centres from May 4 rather than waiting until May 18, the Government accepted it was not fair to continue limiting some areas rather than others.

Clubs and the Players’ Association successfully argued their case that it is far safer to run inside a training ground where social distancing can be guaranteed rather than have professional athletes run in a local park.

All twenty clubs in Serie A have committed to ending the season in the safest manner possible, although no official start date has been given.