Sarri praises Ronaldo-Dybala partnership ahead of Turin derby

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala have been forming an effective partnership in training for Juventus, prompting their improvement on the pitch, Maurizio Sarri has revealed.

Ronaldo and Dybala have both hit form at a key time in the season as Juventus look to hold off Lazio in pursuit of another Serie A title.

With Ronaldo now stationed on the left and Dybala playing through the middle, the duo have each scored in all three league matches since the league campaign resumed last month.

Sarri has been encouraged by the burgeoning collaboration which the Bianconeri have worked hard on in training.

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Dybala often look for each other," Sarri told a news conference ahead of the derby against Torino.

"They play at speed and have moved closer together. It's a job they also do in training."

Juve's front three has been completed by Federico Bernardeschi, though Douglas Costa arrived from the bench at Genoa in midweek to add a third goal.

"Bernardeschi is doing well, mentally and physically," Sarri said. "Douglas Costa deserves to play from the start and he could do it.

"But for us, right now, he is a vital weapon coming on when the game is in progress."

Sarri is happy to rely on the quality within the squad to pick up points, albeit he recognises the unique nature of a derby could make life tough against Torino.

"We have a team capable of playing good football and also individuals who can decide the game at any time," the coach said. "It is right to rely on both characteristics.

"However, the derby is a very particular game which escapes logic. They [Torino] will be highly motivated."