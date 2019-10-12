Sampdoria appoint Ranieri as coach

Sampdoria have appointed Claudio Ranieri as head coach on a contract until June 2021.

Ranieri guided Roma to sixth in Serie A last season after three months in charge and his first game as Samp boss comes against the Giallorossi on October 20.

The 67-year-old takes charge of a team rooted to the foot of the table after seven matches, with the Blucerchiati having won one and lost six.

That run of form this week resulted in the dismissal of Eusebio Di Francesco, who Ranieri also replaced at Roma.

A statement on Samp's official website said: "President Massimo Ferrero and Sampdoria welcome Claudio Ranieri, who has joined the club as head coach responsible for the first team until June 30, 2021.

"The president wishes the coach, his staff and the team a good job based on commitment and passion."