Ronaldo wants to conquer 'Italy, Europe and the world' with Juve in 2020-21

Cristiano Ronaldo's aim is to "conquer Italy, Europe and the world" with Juventus in 2020-21.

Juve ultimately had a somewhat underwhelming campaign in 2019-20 as, despite retaining their Serie A title, they failed to win the Coppa Italia and were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16.

The defeat in Europe to Lyon earlier in August ultimately cost Maurizio Sarri his job, with Andrea Pirlo swiftly appointed as his replacement in what is the former Italy playmaker's first senior coaching role.

Ronaldo scored 37 goals across all competitions in his second season with the Bianconeri, and he has lofty goals for the next campaign.

"As I'm getting ready for my third season as a bianconero, my spirit and ambition are as high as ever," Ronaldo posted on his official Instagram account.

"Goals. Victories. Commitment. Dedication. Professionalism. With all my strength and with the precious help from my team-mates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the world!

"Breaking records. Overcoming obstacles. Winning titles and achieving personal goals. To do more and better once and again. To reach higher and to succeed in all challenges that may come our way.

"Making every year into an adventure better than the one before and winning everything for our fans and supporters. To be the bearers of this amazing and unique passion that is Juventus, and to live up to its history, elevating our name, our values and our standards as high as possible."

Ronaldo rounded off the message with a rallying cry to the fans.

He wrote: "We are Juventus! We are the champions! We are back and stronger than ever! We are counting on you! All together! Fino Alla Fine!"

The new Serie A campaign will begin on September 19.