Ronaldo: I'm not obsessed with individual prizes

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo insisted he was not obsessed with individual awards after enjoying another stellar year in 2018.

Ronaldo, 33, guided Real Madrid to a third straight Champions League success before his move to Juve, where he has scored 15 goals in 24 games.

But he was denied a sixth Ballon d'Or, finishing second to Madrid star Luka Modric, whose exploits for the LaLiga giants and Croatia saw him claim numerous individual honours.

Ronaldo said those prizes were not something he worried about, adding they often came if you led your team to success.

"I'm not obsessed with individual prizes," he told Record.

"The important thing is helping the team, always, and therefore the rest arrives naturally.

"I don't hide that I'm happy when I win but it's not the end of the world if it can't happen."