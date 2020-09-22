Roma handed 3-0 loss for fielding ineligible player

Roma have been punished with a 3-0 defeat for fielding an ineligible player against Hellas Verona in their Serie A opener on Saturday.

Lega Serie A announced on Tuesday that Roma used a player over the age of 22 who had not been registered on their 25-man list with the league.

According to widespread reports, the administrative error relates to Amadou Diawara, who turned 23 in July.

The game at the Marc'Antonio Bentegodi finished goalless but Roma will return to zero points for the season following their sanction.

Verona head coach Ivan Juric was fined €5,000 for giving his team instructions from the stands while serving a touchline ban.