Raiola: Milan's ambitions will be a factor in Donnarumma's future

Agent Mino Raiola has said it is not the time to discuss Gianluigi Donnarumma's future at Milan, while suggesting it will be dependent on the club showing sufficient ambition in their future plans.

Although he does not turn 21 until later this month, Italy international Donnarumma is into his fifth season as Milan's first-choice goalkeeper and has already played 188 competitive games for the club.

However, he has often been linked with a move away from San Siro and Raiola was non-committal when he was asked about his client's future following Milan's 1-1 Coppa Italia draw with Juventus - one of the teams to have been credited with an interest in Donnarumma.

"I don't want to talk about Donnarumma's future, I don't want problems. Donnarumma is happy with Milan," Raiola told reporters.

However, he then added: "The main target is to reach the UEFA Champions League. It would be important for him but also for Milan. We'll talk about it after Euro 2020.

"I don't know what Milan's plans are for the future. You guys are sure that Milan have great projects for the future but I'm not really sure of it. We'll see."

Raiola was also asked whether he hoped another of his clients, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, would remain at Milan next season.

"I hope [so]," he replied. "I cannot imagine football without Ibra. It would be so boring.

"I always think about [Ibrahimovic]. I am his biggest fan, after his father. His father is a bigger fan than me but than after his father it's me."