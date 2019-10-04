Quitting not an option for AC Milan boss Giampaolo

Marco Giampaolo insisted he will not quit AC Milan despite coming under growing pressure following the team's worst start to a campaign in 81 years.

Milan have lost four of their first six Serie A matches under Giampaolo, who was brought in as a replacement for Gennaro Gattuso in June.

The 52-year-old took full responsibility for his side's dismal 3-1 defeat to Fiorentina last weekend - their third loss on the spin - but has refused throw in the towel so early in his tenure.

Reports in Italy claim former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been lined up as a possible replacement for Giampaolo, though the ex-Sampdoria boss is continuing to stand firm.

"We're working to do better. We were already working at 8 this morning," Giampaolo told Le Iene.

"You say I work a lot but work badly? We'll find the solution. Resigning? Never! Leaving means giving up and we never give up."

Giampaolo has previously admitted to having been a supporter of the Rossoneri's bitter rivals Inter and said two years ago he would like to coach them one day.

Ahead of Saturday's trip to Genoa, however, the Swiss-born Italian explained: "I said I supported Inter until I was 10, but I'm not a Trojan horse.

"We're not budgeting for a bad result against Genoa.

"We're working to eat the panettone. Our objectives are always at the maximum, we always think about doing our best.

"Milan are above individual interests."