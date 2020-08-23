Parma sack D'Aversa for loss of 'cohesion, unity of intent, harmony and mutual enthusiasm'

Parma have sacked head coach Roberto D'Aversa three weeks after the end of the Serie A season.

The club said the decision was made because in "the last few weeks, the cohesion, unity of intent, harmony and mutual enthusiasm which have been so key to the successes achieved together over the last few years have disappeared".

D'Aversa took charge of Parma when they were in Lega Pro in 2016 and earned back-to-back promotions to restore them to Serie A just three years on from going bankrupt and having to play in the fourth tier after being re-founded.

The Parma statement added: "Nothing can erase the unforgettable achievements engraved into the club's history thanks to the coach and his coaching team's fundamental contribution, and the club expresses its gratitude for everything over these past few years, wishing Roberto the best of luck for the next step in his career."

Parma had a chance of making a push for European qualification when Serie A restarted in June, but they won just four of their final 13 matches and finished 11th.