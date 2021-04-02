Pagliuca expects Donnarumma to stay at Milan

Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca expects Gianluigi Donnarumma to sign a new deal and remain with Milan.

Donnarumma is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree terms to extend his stay with the Rossoneri.

Chelsea are among the clubs to be linked with the 22-year-old Italy international, who has made over 200 appearances for Serie A giants Milan since making his debut in 2015.

But ex-Inter keeper Pagliuca does not believe Donnarumma is coming towards the end of his time at San Siro.

He told Stats Perform News: "I think he will stay at Milan, finding a solution in between. The club offers €8million, he wants €12m. They will find an agreement at €9m or €10m.

"It's loads of money. Earning €9m, €10m or €11m is the same thing, it does not change a lot with €1m more. It can change if you go from €500,000 to €2m.

"There is not a big difference if it's €9m, €10m or €11m. If I have played a few years after, maybe I would have earned this amount of money. However, I cannot complain.

"He would like to stay at Milan earning a lot. The agent [Mino Raiola] - who is a good one - will try to get the best salary."