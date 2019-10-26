Napoli deny passing up chance to sign Haaland in 2018

Napoli have firmly denied they rejected the chance to sign talented Salzburg striker Erling Haaland for a modest €5million in 2018.

In an interview published in Italian newspaper Il Mattino, footballer turned scout Loris Boni claimed the Norwegian teenager was offered to Napoli and Juventus before his move to Austria was agreed in August of last year.

Former Molde youngster Haaland arrived at Salzburg in January and has been starring for his new side, with 20 goals in all competitions to his name this season.

Napoli witnessed his ability in the Champions League on Wednesday, the 19-year-old netting twice against them in a 3-2 defeat for Salzburg, but the Serie A side insist they did not previously pass on him.

"We have read that Il Mattino has interviewed a talent scout who claims Haaland was offered to Napoli for €5million," read a Napoli statement on social media.

"This is fake news and it is astonishing that the journalist did not contact the club to receive confirmation or denial before writing this."

Manchester United and Real Madrid are reportedly among the clubs now interested in the two-cap Norway international.