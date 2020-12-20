العربية
Milan score after six seconds! Rafael Leao nets fastest goal in Serie A history

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Rafael Leao scored the fastest goal in Serie A history to put Milan ahead at Sassuolo on Sunday, netting after just six seconds. 

The forward put an emphatic finishing touch to a Milan charge through the Sassuolo ranks, with Brahim Diaz playing the kick-off short to Hakan Calhanoglu, who raced straight towards the penalty area. 

Calhanoglu's pass through to Leao was smashed in, leaving the home side shell-shocked. 

Milan began the game at the top of Serie A.

