Milan score after six seconds! Rafael Leao nets fastest goal in Serie A history

Rafael Leao scored the fastest goal in Serie A history to put Milan ahead at Sassuolo on Sunday, netting after just six seconds.
The forward put an emphatic finishing touch to a Milan charge through the Sassuolo ranks, with Brahim Diaz playing the kick-off short to Hakan Calhanoglu, who raced straight towards the penalty area.
Calhanoglu's pass through to Leao was smashed in, leaving the home side shell-shocked.
Milan began the game at the top of Serie A.
1 - #RafaelLeão has scored the fastest goal in Serie A (after 6 seconds), overtaking the previous record made by Paolo Poggi in December 2001 with Piacenza (8 seconds). Sprint.#SassuoloMilan— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 20, 2020