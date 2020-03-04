Marotta: Inter will adapt to Coppa Italia decision as Serie A awaits coronavirus measures

Giuseppe Marotta says Inter will adapt to whatever decision is made regarding their Coppa Italia semi-final with Napoli, while Serie A could be plunged into further chaos amid reports sporting events may be banned in Italy for a month as part of measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Juventus' Coppa second leg against Milan, which was due to take place on Wednesday, has already been called off and Inter's fixture at Napoli's Stadio San Paolo on Thursday has also reportedly been postponed.

Inter CEO Marotta, speaking prior to a Serie A assembly on Wednesday, said he was unaware of any official decision.

"We don't know anything yet," he said in quotes reported by TuttoMercatoWeb. "We will adapt to what they decide."

Italian news agency ANSA has reported government measures may include a ban on sporting events for 30 days, though football matches could potentially be played behind closed doors.

ANSA said there are now 2,263 positive cases in Italy, with 80 people in the country having died from coronavirus.

Serie A has already seen its schedule hugely affected, with several fixtures having been postponed over the past two weekends – including Juve's Derby d'Italia against Inter, which had been set to take place on Sunday.

An emergency assembly of the league began early on Wednesday with a view to determining fresh measures.