Mandzukic and Tomori poised to bolster Milan's Scudetto bid

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Mario Mandzukic will "scare" opponents like he does, with Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori also poised to join Serie A leaders Milan.

Ibrahimovic restored the Rossoneri's three-point lead over rivals Inter at the summit with both goals in Monday's 2-0 win at Cagliari.

And Milan are not resting on a position of strength, with their veteran top scorer under the impression a deal to bring in former Bayern Munich and Juventus forward Mandzukic on a free transfer is already done.

"Mario Mandzukic has signed his contract, he's joining AC Milan," Ibrahimovic told Sky Sport Italia.

"I'm happy we have two that scare our opponents."

Youth is set to join experience, with 23-year-old Chelsea defender Tomori on the verge of a loan switch to San Siro as he seeks regular first-team opportunities.

"We wanted Fikayo Tomori also last summer, he's always been one of our targets," Milan technical director Paolo Maldini said.

"He's perfect for our squad. We're working on the last details."

Ibrahimovic addressed Maldini directly after the game, saying a renewal of his own contract at Milan depended on his former team-mate.

The 39-year-old once again displayed evergreen form on his first league start since the end of November in Serie A, taking his tally to 12 goals in just eight Serie A appearances this term.

"Young people motivate me, they challenge me to see who runs more, I don't give up and show that I can run like them," he said.

“We are doing well, we are almost halfway through the season.

"Now the most difficult games are starting. It will be a very tough schedule, but with Mandzukic, [Monday debutant Soualiho] Meite, I don't know if more will arrive … more players available for the coach, they can help."

Asked whether he believed Milan could end Juventus' long reign as champions of Italy, Ibrahimovic inimitably replied: "I believe in me, in Zlatan."