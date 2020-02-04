Longo back at Torino after Mazzarri departure

Torino have dismissed Walter Mazzarri as head coach and hired Moreno Longo as his replacement.

Toro have endured a wretched run of form, losing their past four matches in all competitions and conceding 17 goals.

A 4-0 hammering at Lecce proved the end for Mazzarri, who had his contract terminated by mutual consent following a meeting with club president Urbano Cairo.

"The club wishes to thank the coach and all of his staff for the commitment, fairness, and professionalism shown in these last two years," Torino said in a statement on Tuesday.

Longo, a former full-back for Torino and previously a youth coach at the club, has since been confirmed as Mazzarri's replacement.

Longo led Frosinone back to Serie A via the play-offs in 2017-18 but was sacked in December that year.

Torino, who host Sampdoria on Saturday, are 12th in Serie A after 22 matches but just five points outside the top six.