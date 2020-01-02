Kulusevski has Juventus medical ahead of reported €35m move

Dejan Kulusevski is closing in on a move to Juventus reportedly worth an initial €35million after arriving at the club's facility to undergo a medical.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport the deal for Kulusevski could rise by a further €9m and he will sign a contract until June 2024.

The 19-year-old joined Atalanta from Brommapojkarna in 2016 but only featured for the first team three times before being sent on loan to Parma for the 2019-20 campaign.

Kulusevski has shone at the Ennio Tardini, scoring four goals and supplying seven assists in 17 Serie A appearances, and his form has not gone unnoticed by the eight-time defending champions.

While it remains unclear if Kulusevski will remain at Parma for the rest of the season, the Swede's impending arrival could pave the way for Emre Can to leave Juve in the January transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have been linked with a move for Germany international Can, who has played seven times for the Bianconeri this term.