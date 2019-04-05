English
Khedira back in Juventus squad after heart problem

The midfielder has not been able to play since February due to a heart issue, but the Juventus squad to face AC Milan includes Sami Khedira.

Getty Images

Sami Khedira has returned to the Juventus squad for their Serie A game at home to AC Milan.

Khedira has been out of action since February due to a heart problem but has been cleared to make his comeback.

The midfielder's availability is a welcome boost for head coach Massimiliano Allegri ahead of the run-in.

Khedira is part of a 20-man initial squad named for Saturday's clash, but Cristiano Ronaldo and Douglas Costa are still absent.

Allegri said at his pre-match news conference that Ronaldo could be ready to face Ajax in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Juve will win the Serie A title again this weekend if they beat Milan and Napoli lose at home to Genoa.

