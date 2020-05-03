Juventus want to keep Dybala and Higuain

Juventus intend to keep Paulo Dybala "for as long as possible" and Gonzalo Higuain for the 2020-21 season, while Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon are set for contract extensions.

With Cristiano Ronaldo now the standout star in the Bianconeri team, fellow forwards Dybala and Higuain have repeatedly been linked with moves away from Turin.

Dybala was a reported target for Manchester United and Tottenham last year, while Higuain had appeared set for a permanent departure at the same stage as he returned from unsuccessful loan spells with Milan and then Chelsea.

The Argentina attackers have netted 21 Juve goals between them in all competitions this season, however, and sporting director Fabio Paratici is keen to see both men stay at the Bianconeri, who led Lazio by a point at the top of the Serie A table when the season was suspended in March.

Discussing potential new deals - including those for out-of-contract veterans Chiellini and Buffon - Paratici told Sky Sport Italia: "Chiellini and Buffon are in the pipeline.

"For Dybala, I think this pause has stopped our communications a little bit. But our will is to make him stay with us for as long as possible."

Dybala's deal runs out in 2022, but the club have been in talks over a new agreement for much of the 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, Higuain, 32, is out of contract at the end of next season, yet Juventus are not looking to let the ex-Napoli striker depart early.

Paratici added: "Higuain left [Italy] and was very worried in general [about the coronavirus pandemic]. Gonzalo is a very sensitive boy and this thing struck him a lot.

"We are tied to him. He has had an extraordinary season. We hope for him to continue with us for the year that remains in the contract."