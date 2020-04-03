Juventus star Dybala has become complete, says Del Piero

Alessandro Del Piero lauded Paulo Dybala and believes the Juventus star has become "complete" after an off-season transfer saga.

Dybala, 26, was linked with a move away from the Serie A giants during the close season, but ended up staying before making an impressive start to the campaign.

The Argentina international had scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 34 games before the season was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Del Piero, a Juventus great, hailed the playmaker for his growth and said Dybala could be a future captain of the club.

"Paulo has already worn the armband a few times and if it has already happened it is because they consider him to be up to it," he told Sky Sport on Thursday.

"As far as I know him personally, I believe that his maturity has grown a lot, primarily due to the reaction he had after this summer, which underlines the growth in terms of personality.

"He has always been available and dedicated to work and I think he is complete in this respect too."

Juventus were top of Serie A and in the Champions League last 16 when the season was suspended.

Del Piero believes they can win the Champions League for the first time since 1996 if the campaign gets back underway.

"If the tournament will start again, Juve have everything to win this year," he said.

"There are teams that in different ways have the potential to win, but Juve can do it."