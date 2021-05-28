العربية
English
Premier League
Serie A

Juventus sack coach Pirlo after one season: statement

By

Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo after a single season in charge, the deposed Italian champions said in a statement on Friday.

LightRocket, via Getty Images

The club released a statement headlined "Good Luck, Andrea Pirlo" after a season in which Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates lost the Serie A title to Inter Milan and were eliminated in the last 16 of the Champions League.
 

Andrea pirlo Juventus
Previous Inzaghi steps down as Lazio boss ahead of expected
Read
Inzaghi steps down as Lazio boss ahead of expected Inter appointment
Next

Latest Stories

>