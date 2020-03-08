Juventus Vs Inter Milan - Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Live Text

Preamble

Now for Inter Milan! Lukaku and Lauturo play together in attack. Ashley Young will play as left wing-back. Alexis Sanchez and Christian Eriksen have to settle for a place on the bench.

Ronaldo had some fun with the fans tonight!

Team news! Cristiano Ronaldo makes his 1000th appearance! He joins Higuain in attack! Aaron Ramsey will line up in midfielder whilst Leonardo Bonucci plays alongside Matthijs de Ligt. A win tonight will see Juventus return to the top of the table.

So it's a very different warm up for Juventus tonight!

A potentially season-defining game for Antonio Conte's side. If there is anyone who could get a result it would be the former Juve manager!

It's a huge game in Turin tonight! Who do you think will get the win?

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Text for Juventus Vs Inter Milan. The Derby d'Italia will be played behind closed doors tonight due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. It promises to be a strange atmosphere in Turin! Six points separate the sides in second and third place, and a win for Juventus tonight could put the title out for reach for Inter Milan. Join us for all the build-up, team news and text commentary from the game.