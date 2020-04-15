Juve-bound Kulusevski compared to Robben by Sweden boss

Sweden head coach Janne Andersson compared Juventus signing Dejan Kulusevski to Dutch great Arjen Robben.

Kulusevski is set to join Serie A champions Juve permanently at the end of the coronavirus-hit 2019-20 season after signing a four-and-a-half-year contract in January.

The 19-year-old Sweden international has remained on loan at Parma, where he was sent by Atalanta at the start of the campaign.

Andersson heaped praise on the highly rated midfielder – who was signed by Juve for an initial €35million – likening him to former Bayern Munich star Robben.

"Considering his pace, his ball control and his finishing, I see him as similar to Robben," Andersson told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Andersson added: "Dejan hasn't been with us for long, but has already shown he has great potential.

"He works hard and is very quick. If he continues like this, he will be in the Sweden squad for many years to come. A coach always appreciates a player who can take on multiple roles and it'll be very interesting to see his tactical evolution. As things stand now, I think he's perfect as a winger.

"Kulusevski really lives for football and puts the work in. If I need to find a reason for his rapid ascent, that would be it. He's still young, but I hope he is ready for Juventus. As a national team coach, you always want your players in the top teams and I think he can really grow in Juve's current system.

"Italian football is an excellent place to learn about football in all its forms. In Sweden, we do learn about tactics quite young and that helps provide the foundations."