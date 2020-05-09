'It's fake news!' - Napoli dismiss Getafe claims, deny chasing Cucurella

Napoli have dismissed claims president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been contacting Getafe about signing Marc Cucurella.

A statement from Napoli described the claims as "fake news".

De Laurentiis may need to take the matter up with his Getafe counterpart Angel Torres, who told Radio Marca he was taking calls "every three days" from the Napoli chief.

Former Barcelona youth-team and reserve Cucurella joined Getafe last July, initially on loan, with the deal to be made permanent at the end of the season.

Napoli issued a statement in response to the claims from Spain, that read: "On the subject of fake news (we will never tire of fighting the manipulation of information), we read that Napoli would be strongly interested in Cucurella and that even president De Laurentiis would call the president of Getafe 'every three days'.

"It's a hoax, fake news. De Laurentiis does not even know who the president of Getafe is and has never spoken with his collaborators about this Cucurella."