Inter confirm Nainggolan calf injury

Radja Nainggolan has been ruled out of Thursday's Europa League tie at Eintracht Frankfurt with a calf injury, Inter have confirmed.

Nainggolan sustained the injury in training and will be unable to take part in the first leg of the last-16 clash, while he could miss next week's Milan derby too.

The midfielder has made 19 Serie A appearances, scoring three goals, while he has also started six European matches for the Nerazzurri since signing from Roma.

"Radja Nainggolan underwent an MRI scan at the Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano this morning after a problem picked up in training," Inter posted on Twitter.

"Results revealed a pulled gastrocnemius muscle in his left leg. His condition will be reassessed next week."

Inter are already without Mauro Icardi, who is nursing a knee injury, with their striker having not played since being stripped of the captaincy.