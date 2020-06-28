Immobile, Alberto cut Lazio gap to Juventus back to four points

Lazio's 21-match unbeaten run ended with a 3-2 defeat at Atalanta on Wednesday, after surrendering a two-goal lead.

But Simone Inzaghi's side consolidated second position, behind the eight-time reigning champions, who had dominated Lecce 4-0 in Turin on Friday.

"The lads know the stakes are high," said Inzaghi as Lazio target a first Serie A title in two decades.

"It's a victory of character and determination. We have a limited squad at the moment with several injuries."

Inzaghi's side trailed early on their return to the Stadio Olimpico nearly four months after the start of the coronavirus lockdown with Fiorentina's French veteran Franck Ribery putting the visitors ahead on 25 minutes.

The 37-year-old former Bayern Munich star showed incredible skill playing just his second match since returning from a right ankle injury last November.

Ribery cut through the Lazio defence, leaving Marco Parolo and Patric rooted, working his way past Francesco Acerbi to beat keeper Thomas Strakosha.

A minute later Fiorentina keeper Bartlomiej Dragowski denied a Parolo header from close range while Felipe Caicedo sent the ball over the bar.

Lazio shifted gear in the second half but had to wait until the 67th minute to get back on level terms with a penalty awarded for a Dragowski foul on Caicedo.

Serie A top scorer Immobile stepped up to slot in his 28th league goal this season, five more than Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Luis Alberto's low effort sealed the win seven minutes from time.

The game ended amid confusion as Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic was sent off in injury time for pushing Patric, with Inzaghi also given a red card for arguing.

Fiorentina stay 13th, equal on points with 14th-placed Torino, with both teams six points above the relegation zone.

